Honor 30S smartphone gets official

The new Honor 30S smartphone have been unveiled and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch IPS display that features a FHD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Kirin 820 5G mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

There is also a microSD card slot if you need some additional storage and it comes with a 4000 mAh battery and 40W fast charging.

The new Honor 30S comes with a range of high end cameras, on the back of the device there is a quad camera setup. This includes a 64 megapixel wide camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the device there is a16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. Pricing for the handset starts at CNY 2,399 which is about $338 for the 128GB model, the 256GB model will set you back CNY 2,699 which is about $380.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals