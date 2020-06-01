Honor 30S leaked renders appear online

It looks like Huawei i getting ready to launch a new smartphone in Europe, the handset is the Honor 30S and it is apparently a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 7 SE.

The handset will apparently come with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it will be powered by a Kirin 820 processor.

The Honor 30S is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, and it will have a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there will be a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the new Honor 30S will go on sale in Europe, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Honor 30S press renders for Europe in Silver, Purple and Black colors. Specs are same as Huawei nova 7 SE

6GB+128GB will cost around €320#Honor30S pic.twitter.com/htf2XBG0a0 — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) May 30, 2020

