Honda ZR-V SUV launches April 2023

Honda has revealed that the new Honda ZR-V SUV will go on sale in April 2023, and the car will be available in Japan from the 21st of April next year.

The new Honda ZR-V SUV will come with a hybrid powertrain with a 2.0-liter direct injection engine and an advanced 2-motor hybrid system.

The ZR-V was developed as a model which combines “practicality,” the core value of an SUV, “reliability” based on the latest safety features and passive safety performance, distinctive “design” with a strong presence and exhilarating and comfortable “driving experience,” all on a high level.

The development concept of ZR-V – Unleash Your Potential – represents Honda’s desire to enable its customers to drive their vehicle “at the will of the driver,” providing a greater sense of confidence and helping liberate them to unleash their unique personality to try something new.

The exterior design features flowing proportions characterized by large, smooth surfaces that flow from front to rear.

The design of the front-fascia features a vertical grille, designed in concert with surrounding areas, and sharp-looking, wide-set headlights that flow horizontally. These features create a highly sophisticated expression, yet with stature and a strong presence.

You can find out more details about the new Honda ZR-V SUV over at Honda at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much it will retail for.

Source Honda





