HomeKit Eve Water Guard leak detector now available for $80

Eve has this week announced the availability of its Eve Water Guard, connected water leak detector capable of notifying you using its internal hundred decibel siren or using the companion application on your smartphone. The Apple HomeKit enabled device comes with a sensor on a 2 m cable allowing you to position it exactly where water may collect.

“Water damage negatively affects your quality of life, results in expensive repair bills and unfortunately is something that happens very frequently. Now you can protect your home against such disastrous events. Eve Water Guard detects water leaks and alerts you the moment they occur – visually, audibly and via an app on your iPhone.”

The Eve Water Guard has been created to help you:

– Avoid expensive water damage: Eve Water Guard detects water leaks, and alerts you the moment they occur

– Alerts you acoustically with its 100 dB siren, visually by a red flashing warning light and notifies you via iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch

– 6.5 ft / 2 m sensing cable (extendable up to 490 ft / 150 m) serves as a full-length sensor for monitoring large areas of your room

– Perfect for the bathroom, utility room, basement and beneath sinks and water pipes

– Apple HomeKit enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

“According to industry statistics, about one in 50 insured homes has a property damage claim caused by water damage or freezing each year. The causes are innumerable, with many leaks going undetected for long periods. They can range from burst pipes, a leaky dishwater outlet, a loose connection under the sink, a broken washing machine, a downpour that floods the basement to an overflowing bathtub – and practically anything else in between.”

The Eve Water Guard is now available to purchase online from the official Eve store and authorised retailers as well as Amazon.

Source: Eve

