Eve Apple HomeKit home security camera uses iCloud to store your video privately

If you are concerned about your online privacy you may be interested in the new Apple HomeKit home security camera from Eve. The Eve Cam start shipping during April 2020 and is priced at $150 and is capable of storing your recorded video footage in iCloud, keeping your video footage away from third-party prying eyes. “When it’s your home, it’s all about your privacy. That’s why choosing the right indoor camera is so important. Eve Cam is the first camera designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video. It was built from the ground up to protect your privacy.

Online privacy features of the Eve Cam include :

No registration – Eve does not harvest your personal data by forcing you to set up an account or to register your accessories. The same goes for Eve Cam or any other Eve product. Inviting Eve into your home is a purely personal affair between each accessory and you.

No Eve Cloud – It doesn’t matter where you are. When you’re looking at the live feed from your camera, it’s not being streamed through a server. You’re getting direct and fully encrypted access to your Eve Cam via your home hub (Apple TV or HomePod) in your own home. The live images never reach the cloud, not even iCloud.

Encrypted data only – You decide if you want to record every motion automatically or distinguish between people and pets – and choose different settings depending on whether you’re at home or not. The data is analyzed securely on your home hub, not in the cloud. Only when your criteria are met, your recordings are stored securely and fully encrypted in your iCloud. And only your personal devices have the key to unlock and show these recordings.

To be one of the first to know when the Eve Cam is available to order jump over to the official Eve Home website by following the link below.

Source: Eve

