Hyperbell transforms your dumbbells into a full home gym

Hyperbell is a new fitness product that allows you to transform your dumbbells into a full home gym, allowing you to benefit from an entire gyms with of workouts using just your dumbbells. Launched via Kickstarter this month by Jayflex the project has already raised over $300,000 thanks to over 2500 backers with still 20 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $99 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Hyperbell campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Hyperbell home gym project view the promotional video below.

“HYPERBELL was designed to maximize your workout, while minimizing the amount of space and money you spend. HYPERBELL transforms your dumbbells into a loaded gym—no need to buy plates, curl bars, kettlebells, and macebells. Create the ultimate home gym for 1/10th of the cost!”

“Don’t get stuck doing the same exercises over and over. Unlock an entire gym’s worth of equipment with HYPERBELL. Think of it as the Swiss Army Knife for your gym. The kettlebell handle and bar are interchangeable so you can quickly swap them in and out to maximize your workout, change up your exercises, and get better results. “

“HYPERBELL is simple. It clamps on to nearly any dumbbell (or adjustable dumbbell) in a matter of seconds. When using the kettlebell handle, you can keep it parallel with the dumbbell for exercises such as cleans, or you can lock in a perpendicular position for swings. No more banging the dumbbell into your legs while doing swings. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the home gym, jump over to the official Hyperbell crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

