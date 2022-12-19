Gymera home gym features over 1,000+ classes

Gymera is a new workout system that has been designed to help you stay fit and healthy thanks to a series of workouts and over 1,000 classes. The home gym features a wide variety of workouts as well as a motivation system, voice controlled systems, digital weighing system and companion smartphone application. The Gymera home gym requires no installation and has thousands of guided workouts to choose from which are displayed on the large screen that can be viewed both horizontally and vertically. The Gymera comes with a two-year warranty and has already raised over $200,000 via Kickstarter with still 29 days remaining on its campaign.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the clever project from roughly $2499 or £2053 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Gymera provides you with the same strength training as Tonal, the cardio training that Mirror gives, and comes with a 4K screen that doubles as a home movie theatre. Have you ever experienced a workout injury? Our latest AI system can help prevent injuries before you get hurt. It lets you know your body and movement and when you are at risk. It will also analyze your bone structure, exercise, and even your eating habits to build a holistic picture of your health needs.”

AI home gym

“You are unique, and so is your lifestyle your training should be too. Era system locates your bone markers, analyzes your body posture, and generates your individual personalized training plan. Are your dietary choices upsetting your plans to be fitter? There are no bad foods; Era can customize a Nutrition program for you based on your eating habit, body fat, height, and weight, which still tastes great. It just can’t cook it for you, yet.”

If the Gymera campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Gymera home gym project watch the promotional video below.

“The Gymera program combines your nutrition plan, training level, and current physical state. Era system also can monitor your physical health and your form in real-time. You are boosting your program so you can see and feel the results. Try Gymera’s FunFitness and have so much fun you’ll forget you’re getting fit. Motion sensing training, 3D sports training, future VR games, and more are coming with Gymera API is open for third-party developers. You can also join the Gymera game idea collecting activity in the Gymera FB community, to share your own game ideas on Gymera!”

