Withings Body Scan electronic smart scales measures EKG and more

If your New Year’s resolution is to monitor your bodyweight and metrics you may be interested in a new electronic smart scales unveiled by Withings in the form of the Body Scan. Marketed as a “Connected Health Station” the Withings Body Scan smart scales not only offers weight tracking features but as the company’s most advanced scale to date providing you with the ability to measure key health vitals from the comfort of your home.

The Withings Body Scan smart scale has been developed in conjunction with cardiologists, neurologists, and diabetologists, this connected health station features segmental body composition, nerve activity assessment, and ECG recording, all with a simple weigh-in.

Withings Body Scan smart scales

The smart scales are equipped with a retractable handle embedded with advanced sensors capable of scanning your torso, arms, and legs to give a precise picture of body composition and overall fitness, says Withings.

“Body Scan offers a rechargeable battery lasting up to 1 year, automatic user recognition and seamless connectivity to the Withings app via Wi-Fi where users can access to a personalized health plans and built-in support for health issues. The device’s exceptional design features a high-strength tempered glass platform known for its durability and integrates a high-resolution 3.2′ LCD screen for readability.”

Source : Withings

