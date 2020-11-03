A new home automation platform has been launched via Kickstarter this month offering a range of dials, switches, screens and sensors capable of allowing you to create your very own open source home automation system, without needing to rely on existing personal assistants such as Apple Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Designed by team based in the United Kingdom, the range has been created because its creators were “looking for devices to control their my smart homes but couldn’t find what they needed, so we set about creating our own.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $1,682 or £1,299, offering a considerable discount of approximately February 2021% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Ioios Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Ioios project watch the promotional video below.

“By creating a range of “open” interfaces for smart homes, we offer complete control at your fingertips. Providing sleek, physical controls for your lights, entertainment, climate control, blinds and more.”

“The electronics and the cases are all open-source so you can make your own or just buy them straight from us. Our premium line is made from a combination of aluminium and oak. 3D printer owners can achieve great looking items with a little experience and good filament selection. “

All units feature a dial, an OLED screen and a temperature & humidity sensor (which hides underneath the dial). For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Ioios crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

