HMD to create its own smartphone brand

HMD has been producing Nokia smartphones over the last few years and now the company has announced that it is developing its own HMD smartphone brand, the news was announced by the company’s CEO, Jean-Francois Baril on Linkedin.

I am thrilled to announce a significant milestone in HMD’s evolution – we are establishing an original HMD brand. You can expect to see a new portfolio of HMD branded mobile devices, as well as Nokia devices and collaboration with exciting new partners.

True to our values, HMD will continue to design for a more sustainable and affordable future for people. We will craft technology that is obsessed with the user experience and anticipates people’s needs.



I want to say a big heartfelt thanks to all of our employees, consumers, partners and investors for all of their support to date and continued support to come. Like many businesses, we faced unprecedented pressure in 2022 with the ongoing effects of the pandemic impacting global supply chains and high inflation and economic instability affecting consumers’ purchasing power. We reacted quickly, restructured our business and are seeing positive momentum in 2023 – our repairability, sustainability and detox products are landing incredibly well amongst consumer and business audiences alike.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new HMD smartphone brand and the range of handsets they will launch, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Linkedin



