HMD Fuse: The UK’s First HarmBlock AI Phone, Exclusively at Vodafone

The HMD Fuse, now available exclusively through Vodafone, is transforming the way parents approach their children’s digital safety. As the UK’s first AI-powered safe smartphone, the HMD Fuse features the innovative HarmBlock AI technology, which is designed to protect children from explicit content by preventing it from being seen, created, shared, or stored on the device. What sets HarmBlock AI apart from traditional parental controls is its ability to operate entirely on-device, ensuring privacy by not collecting or sharing any user data. This means that parents can have peace of mind knowing their child’s personal information is secure while they explore the digital world.

The introduction of the HMD Fuse is a significant step forward in addressing the concerns of parents who want to provide their children with a phone while maintaining a safe and controlled environment. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including contact whitelisting, live location tracking, and customizable safe zones, the HMD Fuse empowers parents to monitor and manage their child’s smartphone usage effectively. By offering a balance between freedom and security, this innovative device aims to foster a healthy relationship between children and technology.

Pricing and Availability

Vodafone has made the HMD Fuse accessible to families by offering competitive pricing and flexible payment options. Customers can purchase the device starting at just £33 per month with a £30 upfront cost, based on a 36-month Phone Plan and a 24-month Airtime Plan. This affordable pricing structure allows parents to invest in their child’s digital safety without breaking the bank. Additionally, Vodafone provides 0% APR Phone Plans and customizable upfront costs, giving families the flexibility to budget for the HMD Fuse according to their financial situation.

To further support families, Vodafone offers a Lifetime Service Promise with every HMD Fuse purchase. This comprehensive service includes free battery health checks, replacements, and a Lifetime Warranty, ensuring that the phone remains in optimal condition for years to come. By providing this level of support, Vodafone demonstrates its commitment to delivering a high-quality, reliable product that parents can trust.

Key Features of the HMD Fuse

The HMD Fuse is packed with features that make it an ideal choice for families:

HarmBlock AI: On-device AI technology that blocks explicit content without collecting or sharing user data, ensuring a safe browsing experience for children.

On-device AI technology that blocks explicit content without collecting or sharing user data, ensuring a safe browsing experience for children. Contact Whitelisting: Only pre-approved contacts can call or text, preventing unknown individuals from reaching the child and minimizing the risk of unwanted communication.

Only pre-approved contacts can call or text, preventing unknown individuals from reaching the child and minimizing the risk of unwanted communication. Live Location Tracking: Real-time updates every 24 seconds, with background tracking at longer intervals to conserve battery life, allowing parents to stay informed about their child’s whereabouts.

Real-time updates every 24 seconds, with background tracking at longer intervals to conserve battery life, allowing parents to stay informed about their child’s whereabouts. Customizable Safe Zones: Set up to 10 safe areas and receive alerts when your child enters or leaves these zones, providing an extra layer of security and peace of mind.

Set up to 10 safe areas and receive alerts when your child enters or leaves these zones, providing an extra layer of security and peace of mind. Location History: Access a three-day history of your child’s movements, tracked every five minutes, allowing parents to monitor their child’s activities and ensure their safety.

Access a three-day history of your child’s movements, tracked every five minutes, allowing parents to monitor their child’s activities and ensure their safety. Parental Controls: Protections are on by default, with no online access, social media, or app store until approved by parents, giving them complete control over their child’s digital exposure.

Protections are on by default, with no online access, social media, or app store until approved by parents, giving them complete control over their child’s digital exposure. Lifetime Service Promise: Free battery health checks, replacements, and a Lifetime Warranty included at no extra cost, ensuring the device remains in top condition throughout its lifespan.

Additional Areas of Interest

Vodafone’s commitment to child safety extends beyond the HMD Fuse, with the company offering a range of resources and services to support parents in navigating the digital landscape. The “Connect and Protect” initiative, developed in collaboration with the NSPCC, provides valuable tools to help parents determine if their child is ready for a phone and which type of device best suits their needs. These resources empower parents to make informed decisions about their child’s digital journey, ensuring a safe and age-appropriate experience.

In addition to the “Connect and Protect” initiative, Vodafone’s Secure Net Mobile service offers powerful parental controls, including content filters and digital downtime settings. This service, available free for the first three months, allows parents to customize their child’s smartphone experience further, setting boundaries and promoting healthy digital habits. By providing these additional resources, Vodafone demonstrates its dedication to supporting families in the ever-evolving digital world.

Whether parents opt for a feature phone or a smartphone, the HMD Fuse and Vodafone’s family-focused offerings provide a safe and reliable way to introduce children to the digital world. By prioritizing child safety and empowering parents with the tools they need to monitor and manage their child’s smartphone usage, the HMD Fuse sets a new standard for AI-powered safe smartphones, paving the way for a more secure and responsible digital future for the next generation.

