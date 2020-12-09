Hitman 3 launches January 20th 2021 new trailer released

The highly anticipated Hitman 3 stealth game developed and published by IO Interactive, will be officially launching early next year and available to play from January 20th, 2021. The game is now available to preorder and will be playable on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

IO Interactive has this week released a new teaser trailer providing a further look at what you can expect from the game which sees Agent 47 travel to a wide variety of locations to carry out contracted assassinations of criminal targets across the globe. “Death Awaits. Agent 47 returns in Hitman 3, the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy.”

Hitman 3 will feature PlayStation VR compatibility on the PlayStation 4 version, with support for PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility. Pre-order to get the following digital content: Trinity Pack

The Deluxe Edition of Hitmen 3 includes :

– Deluxe Escalation Contracts

– Deluxe Suits and Items

– Digital Soundtrack

– Digital “World of HITMAN” Book

– Director Commentary (Mission Introduction)

– Game leverages Smart Delivery allowing access to both the Xbox One title and Xbox Series X | S title when available.

Source : H3

