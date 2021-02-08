Hitman 3 PC players will soon be able to import their Hitman 2 locations says IO

Developer IO Interactive has this week confirmed they are hard at work creating a solution for the level import situation, and if all goes to plan before the end of the month Hitman 3 PC players will be able to import their Hitman 2 game locations into the latest Hitman 3 game. Since the launch of Hitman 3, PC players have been experiencing problems unlocking Hitman 2 levels in the game without needing to re-purchase them due to the inclusion of the new access pass system, which was created to enable players to be able to unlock levels from previous games in the series. The developing team made an update to the Hitman Forum, saying a solution is “currently being tested and verified from all angles to make it as robust as possible.”

“Whilst weíve been busy launching HITMAN 3, weíve also been working on the promised solution for allowing PC players to import locations that they already own into HITMAN 3 on Epic. Weíve got that solution worked out and itís currently being tested and verified from all angles to make it as robust as possible. In terms of timing, itís definitely a case of sooner rather than later. Even with the longest estimates weíve looked at, the solution will be fully rolled out before the end of February. Weíll keep you updated with the next steps.”

For more details on all the outstanding issues currently being worked on by the development team at IO Interactive jump over to the official Hitman Forums by following the link below.

Source : Eurogamer : Hitman Fourms

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals