HiSense F60 5G smartphone launched

HiSense has launched a new budget Android smartphone, the HiSense F60 5G and the handset comes with a 6.81 inch IPS LCD display.

The display features an FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, as yet it has not been revealed on which model of the Snapdragon processor the device is powered by.

The new HiSense F60 5G smartphone is equipped with 8GB of RAM and it also comes with 256GB of included storage. The device also features a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 30W fast charging.

The handset has a range of cameras, there is a single camera up front and three on the rear. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor and it is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera as the main camera, there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

As yet there are no details on how much the new HiSense F60 smartphone will retail for when it goes on sale, the device will apparently go on sale in a few weeks.

Source Playfuldroid

