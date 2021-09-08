ANYOYO 10gbps high-speed flash card reader

Photographers, Vloggers and videographers looking for a fast way to transfer media from flash card to computer may be interested in a new 4-in-1 multiple flash card reader that is capable of transferring files at up to 10gbps on almost all memory cards say its creators. The ANYOYO 4 slot Flash card reader has already blasted past its required pledge goal on Kickstarter with still 29 days remaining. The ANYOYO flash card reader supports TF, SD, SD Express, CFexpress and CFast flash cards.

ANYOYO 4-in-1 flash card reader

“As a professional photographer or vlogger, high-volume images and videos always need to be transferred and processed quickly. The problem is the efficiency of your memory card reader tends to be a bottleneck. ANYOYO card reader supports SD/SDexpress, TF, CFast and CFexpress cards, covering almost all memory cards, and offers a data transfer speed up to 10Gps(1000MBps), saving precious time and making your job so much easier. It’s exactly what you need!”

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $69 or £51 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the ANYOYO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the ANYOYO flash card reader project review the promotional video below.

“The ANYOYO 4-in-one card reader is an ideal solution for photographers, musicians, video editors, businessmen, or anyone dealing with large files. It’s a massive time-saver and keeps your file resolutions high-quality. With both CFast and CFexpress slots, ANYOYO is created for photo/video pros. Say goodbye to multiple card readers and spending hours transferring files.”

Flash card reader compatibility

“Almost supporting all memory cards available on the market, including newly launched CFexpress and CFast cards, ANYOYO card reader enables you to get the most out of your professional camera, without getting frustrated with having to constantly swap over cards or card readers anymore.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the flash card reader, jump over to the official ANYOYO crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

