Alogic high-performance displays showcased at InfoComm 2024

Alogic is set to make waves at InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas with the introduction of six groundbreaking products in the end-user computing and smart connectivity space. These high-performance displays and smart connectivity solutions are designed to meet the dynamic needs of today’s users, from creatives to business professionals. The new product lineup includes the Clarity 5K Touch 27″ UHD Monitor, Edge 34″ & Edge 40″ Ultrawide QHD Monitors, Horizon 34″ Ultrawide QHD Touchscreen, Xtend 15.6″ & Xpand 17″ Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitors, Slate 28″ Double Vertical QHD Monitor, and the UNITE Wireless Presentation System.

Key Takeaways Clarity 5K Touch 27″ UHD Monitor: 5K color accuracy, touch capabilities, ideal for creatives.

Edge 34″ & Edge 40″ Ultrawide QHD Monitors: 3440×1440 resolution, USB-C Dock, 65W PD, PIP-PBP functionality, sustainable design.

Horizon 34″ Ultrawide QHD Touchscreen: 3440×1440 resolution, 10-point multitouch, 165 Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync compatibility.

Xtend 15.6″ & Xpand 17″ Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitors: 4K resolution, multitouch, pressure-sensitive stylus input, portable design.

Slate 28″ Double Vertical QHD Monitor: 16:18 aspect ratio, 2560×1440 resolution, 90W Power Delivery, retractable webcam.

UNITE Wireless Presentation System: Supports 4K, touchscreen, up to 16 users, seamless connectivity.

Clarity 5K Touch 27″ UHD Monitor

The Clarity 5K Touch 27″ UHD Monitor is a standout product in Alogic’s new lineup. This 27″ UHD display offers 5K color accuracy and touch capabilities, making it the ultimate canvas for creatives. It continues the legacy of the Clarity series with enhanced visual accuracy and a focus on color precision. This monitor is perfect for artists, designers, and anyone who requires high-quality visual performance.

Edge 34″ & Edge 40″ Ultrawide QHD Monitors

Available in 34″ and 40″ sizes, the Edge Ultrawide QHD Monitors offer a 3440×1440 resolution. These monitors are designed to provide a high-quality visual experience, combining stunning aesthetics with a widescreen perfectly suited for side-by-side multitasking. They feature a robust in-built USB-C Dock with secure Ethernet and 65W Power Delivery, as well as PIP-PBP functionality. Made of 80% recycled aluminum and just 8 mm thick, these sustainably designed monitors are ideal for professionals who require both power-packed functionality and a visually appealing workspace.

Horizon 34″ Ultrawide QHD Touchscreen

The Horizon 34″ Ultrawide QHD Touchscreen is another highlight in Alogic’s new product lineup. This monitor features a 3440×1440 resolution and supports 10-point multitouch functionality, accommodating pressure-sensitive styluses. Its foldable stand and magnetic stylus storage nook enhance its utility for professionals and creatives. With a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, this monitor ensures smooth performance for both creators and gamers. It is VESA certified 400 HDR and offers 4096 levels of pen pressure sensitivity, along with AMD FreeSync compatibility.

Xtend 15.6″ & Xpand 17″ Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitors

The Xtend 15.6″ and Xpand 17″ Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitors are designed for artists, traveling workers, and anyone needing a dual-monitor setup on the go. These 4K portable monitors come with a protective cover that folds out into a stand. They support pressure-sensitive stylus input, multitouch, and are color accurate (100% Adobe RGB). They can connect with a single USB-C cable from a laptop, tablet, or phone, which also powers the monitor unless a separate USB-C power source is connected.

Slate 28″ Double Vertical QHD Monitor

The Slate 28″ Double Vertical QHD Monitor is a unique 16:18 monitor that appears to have stacked two QHD 2560×1440 resolution screens vertically. This monitor is ideal for vertical applications like word processing, coding, and web browsing. It offers 90W Power Delivery and comes with a retractable webcam. The Slate monitor also features an in-built USB-C hub, including high-speed, secure Ethernet.

UNITE Wireless Presentation System

The UNITE Wireless Presentation System allows multiple users to share their screens wirelessly in meeting rooms or classrooms. Supporting 4K, touchscreen, and up to 16 users, this system includes a dock and USB-C button for seamless connectivity across Mac, Windows, Chromebook, iOS, and Android devices.

Pricing and Availability

Alogic’s new products will be available starting in August 2024. The Clarity 5K 27″ and Edge 34″ & Edge 40″ Ultrawide QHD displays will be available first, followed by the rest of the displays and connectivity solutions in September 2024. Pricing details will be announced closer to the release dates, ensuring that customers have access to the latest high-performance displays and smart connectivity solutions.

For those interested in expanding their tech setup, Alogic’s new product lineup offers a range of options to enhance productivity and creativity. From high-resolution monitors to portable touchscreen displays, there is something for everyone. Additionally, the UNITE Wireless Presentation System is perfect for collaborative environments, making it easier than ever to share ideas and work together seamlessly. For more information and an exclusive preview of these new reveals, visit Alogic’s booth C6234 at InfoComm 2024, Convention Centre, Las Vegas, June 12 – 14.



