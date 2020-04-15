HideMyAss VPN: 3-Yr Subscription, Save 74%

We have an awesome deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 74% off the HideMyAss! VPN: 3-Yr Subscription.

The HideMyAss! VPN: 3-Yr Subscription is available in our deals store for $109.99, it normally retails for $431. You can also choose a 2 year subscription for $79.99 and a 1 year subscription for $49.99.

One of the leading complaints about VPN services is that they slow your browsing experience to a crawl. HideMyAss, however, gives you a high-speed browsing experience while allowing you to access servers in over 190 countries. With such comprehensive coverage, there’s hardly any content you won’t be able to access, and no block that can get in your way. HMA uses only the highest encryption standard: 256-bit AES, shielding your every connection and Strict No Logging Policy. It also strips away everything that makes you unique and identifiable online, hiding your IP address and encrypting your data to keep your browsing history private. With Lightning Connect, HMA allows you to browse from any location with the fastest connection available. Make fast connections with the largest VPN service on Earth.

Unlimited installs w/ up to 5 connections at once

Kill Switch makes sure no data leaks when your connection to a VPN server drop

Split-Tunneling allows you to choose which applications go through the VPN

IP Shuffle randomizes your IP addresses anywhere from every 10 minutes to once a day

No log HMA DNS servers to handle all your DNS requests, which keeps you private & encrypted

Choose whether wired, Wi-Fi or mobile networks trigger the VPN to start automatically — and which networks to trust & ignore

Servers in 290 locations spread across 190 countries

Special P2P servers mask your IP address while keeping any impact on your speeds at a minimum

Lightning Connect finds the fastest available server in a location for you automatically

All core data centers have servers capable of 20 Gbps throughput & most other locations have servers w/ 10 Gbps throughput

Head on over to the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below for more details on this great deal on the HideMyAss! VPN: 3-Yr Subscription.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals