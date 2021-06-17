HiBy WH2 True wireless earphones with LDAC

HiBy WH2 are a new pair of wireless earphones equipped with LDAC technology and can be used while working out, relaxing or making calls. The new headphones come with two driver configurations offering a single dynamic and dual BA. “Choose single dynamic driver coupled with Carbon Nanotube Diaphragm for a balanced, dynamic sound with great bass texture. Dual BA version has the sweeter highs and unforgettable performance thanks to HiBy’s in-house researched patented adjustable digital crossover for a fully customizable sound“ explain their creators.

The HiBy WH2 wireless earphones have launched via Kickstarter this month and have already blasted past their required pledge goal thanks to over 400 backers with still 27 days remaining. Created by the team at HiBy Music, who specialize in research, development and sales of high quality portable audio products, together with over 30 professional audio research and development staff and over 10 years of history in the portable audio field.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $103 or £76 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the HiBy WH2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the HiBy WH2 true wireless earphones project play the promotional video below.

“Who says you must compromise quality over portability? Most of the wireless Bluetooth earphones on the market are either large in size or unsatisfactory in sound. HiBy WH2 makes true wireless Bluetooth HiFi a reality! HiBy WH2 is your perfect companion for daily use and sports, allowing you to immerse in Hi-Fi music wirelessly anytime, anywhere.”

“Officially LDAC certified for uncompromised music quality! High resolution Bluetooth codec capable of up to 990kbps transmission bandwidth makes true wireless Bluetooth HiFi a reality.”

“Thanks to the in-house developed patented adjustable digital crossover, the two drivers are perfectly in phase and you can dial in your favorite sound with the swipe of a finger. (BA driver version exclusive)”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the true wireless earphones, jump over to the official HiBy WH2 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

