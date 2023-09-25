Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chair G2

In the world of gaming, comfort and health are paramount. Recognizing this, G2 Esports and Herman Miller Gaming have joined forces to redefine the standards of gaming chairs. The result of this partnership is the release of a limited-edition Embody Gaming Chair, a product that aims to prioritize gamers’ health and wellbeing. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Herman Miller Gaming, as it is their first-ever e-sports product collaboration.

The partnership between G2 Esports and Herman Miller Gaming is not a new one. However, this expansion of their collaboration is a testament to their shared commitment to providing gamers with the best possible experience. The limited-edition Embody Gaming Chair is a physical manifestation of this commitment. With only 250 units available globally from 26th September, this chair is a unique offering in the gaming world.

Herman Miller Gaming Chair

The design of the chair is as unique as its availability. Each chair features a unique serial number and G2 branding, making it a collector’s item for gaming enthusiasts. The chair also features splashes of red, indicating the functional elements of the chair. This is not just a chair, but a piece of gaming history.

The chair also features a special RF weld design, reflecting the G2 logo geometry through an arced v-shape. This design element is a nod to the collaboration between G2 Esports and Herman Miller Gaming, a partnership that has redefined the pinnacle of gaming chairs, according to G2 Esports CEO, Alban Dechelotte.

Herman Miller has been a leader in innovative design since 1905. The launch of Herman Miller Gaming in 2020 was a natural progression for the company, allowing them to bring their design expertise to the gaming world. The limited-edition Embody Gaming Chair is a testament to their commitment to innovation and quality.

G2 Esports, on the other hand, has been a force in the e-sports world since its co-founding in 2015. With a global fanbase of over 45 million fans and strategic commercial partners including BMW, Logitech G, Philips, Red Bull, Twitch, Pringles, and Mastercard, G2 Esports is a powerhouse in the industry. Their collaboration with Herman Miller Gaming is a reflection of their commitment to providing their fans with the best possible gaming experience.

The limited-edition Embody Gaming Chair is a product of a partnership between two giants in their respective fields. It is a testament to their shared commitment to innovation, quality, and the wellbeing of gamers. With only 250 units available globally from 26th September, this chair is not just a piece of furniture, but a piece of gaming history.

Source : G2



