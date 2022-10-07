Vantum gaming chair by Herman Miller and Logitech G $995

If you are in the market for a new gaming chair you might be interested in the latest creation from Herman Miller and Logitech G. in the form of the Vantum. Offering gamers a modern gaming chair designed specifically for their needs from the ground up the ergonomic design provides the correct level of support enhancing “comfort, concentration and endurance“.

Priced at $995 the gaming chair supports the active gaming forward posture, a position that has been proved to fuel focus and faster reaction times, reads the press release. Backed by a 12 year warranty the chair is constructed from sustainable materials including diecast aluminium and glass filled nylon.

“Over the last 3 years, Logitech G and Herman Miller have partnered together with a shared vision of delivering high performance, ergonomic furniture solutions to gamers. We’re excited to move into the next stage of our evolution with this milestone launch,” says Aron Drayer, Head of Marketing Partnerships for Logitech G. “Together with Herman Miller, our shared passion and drive to give gamers the very best has continued to push our creativity and expertise forward and we couldn’t be more thrilled to present the gaming community with Vantum.”

Herman Miller gaming chair

“At its core, the Vantum Gaming Chair supports the active-gaming-forward posture, a position proven to fuel focus and faster reaction times, two factors that play a crucial role when gaming. To achieve this, Vantum was designed to proactively place users in an active/upright position the moment they sit down, leveraging an adapted seat pad and PostureFit, which provides adjustable support to the lower back and reinforces the pelvis, preventing slouching and fatigue. To further assist gamers in ensuring they are in their proper position, numeric feedback is included on the tilt adjustments, allowing gamers to easily identify and recall their preferred settings.”

“”As a performance-driven brand, our ultimate ambition is to unlock every player’s potential through thoughtful solutions and research that solves problems, delivers results and enables meaningful change at every level of gaming,” says Jon Campbell, General Manager of Gaming at Herman Miller.”

Source : HM



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals