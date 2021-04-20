Here is how you can watch the Apple Spring Loaded event today

Apple is holding its new ‘Spring Loaded’ press event today, the event is a virtual only event and it will be streamed online.

The event will take place at 10. AM Pacific Time in the USA and at 6PM BST in the UK, it will be streamed on Apple’s Events website and also on their YouTube channel, you can see the YouTube video below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apple are expected to announce a range of new devices at today’s event, this will include the much rumored Apple AirTags.

we are also expecting to see some new Macs including a newly designed iMac and also possibly some new Macbook Pro notebooks.

There will also be some new iPad Pro tablets at today’s event, the 12.9 inch model of the iPad Pro is rumored to come with a Mini LED display. We will have more details on all of Apple’s new devices when they are announced later today.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals