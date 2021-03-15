Here is another look at the new Oppo Find X3 Pro

The Oppo Find X3 Pro launched last week, we have already had a look at the device and now we get to have another look in a new video.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Find X3 Pro and it range of features, lets find out more about the device.

The handset features a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 888 processor, there is also 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus a 4500 mAh battery and fact charging.

The device features a 32 megapixel front camera for Selfies, on the back there is two 50 megapixel Sony camera, one has an ultra wide lens, the other a wide angle lens, plus a 13 megapixel telephoto camera, plus a 3 megapixel micro camera.

Source Tech Spurt

