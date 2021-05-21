Yesterday we saw a review of the new M1 Apple iPad Pro and now we have another video that gives us another look at the device.

The video below from SuperSaf gives us a look at the design and features of Apple’s latest iPad Pro, lets find out more details about the device.

As we can see from the video the design is very similar to the previous model the new device is slightly thicker than the previous model, inside is where the major changes are.

The device is powered by the same M1 Apple Silicon processor that is used in the MacBook Air and Mac Mini,it also comes with a new high end display on the 12.9 inch model.

From what we have seen so far the performance on the new M1 powered iPad is impressive and is quite a bit more powerful than the previous version.

Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf

