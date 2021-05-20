Apple recently launched their new M1 iPad Pro, the device has started to ship out to people who pre-ordered it and now we get to find out more details about the device.

Marques Brownlee has been testing out the new M1 powered Apple iPad Pro and the video below gives us a good look at the device and some of its features.

Apple’s new iPad Pro shares the same design as the previous version, this tablet comes with the new Apple M1 Silicon processor, this is the same processor that Apple uses in their MacBook Air and Apple iMac range.

The model featured in the video comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, this is the top model that is available and it will set you back $1,799 for the WiFi model and $1,999 for the cellular model.

As we can see from the video this new iPad Pro comes with a significant increase in performance over the previous generation model.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals