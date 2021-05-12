New M1 iPad Pro is 50 percent faster than previous model

Apple recently launched their new M1 powered iPad Pro and the first benchmarks for the device have appeared online.

The new iPad Pro managed to score 7,284 on the Geekbench 5 multi core benchmark, this is up some 50 percent on the previous generation iPad Pro.

The previous iPad Pro with the Apple A12Z processor scored 4,656 in the same benchmark tests, the M1 powered MacBook Air scored 7,378.

This is a significant improvement in performance for the new iPad Pro over the previous version and the new iPad Pro has very similar performance to Apple’s new M1 powered MacBook Pro notebooks.

As well as improved performance for the processor there is also improved performance for graphics in this new iPad, the average metal score for the device is 20,578, this is up some 71% over the previous model.

Apple are expected to use their new Apple Silicon processor in future iPads and we are also expecting to see these processors in iPhones over the next few year, it will be interesting to see what performance these devices come with. The new M1 iPad Pro will go on sale on the 21st of May.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals