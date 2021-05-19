Apple’s new M1 iMac gets reviewed (Video)

Apple recently launched their new M1 iMac, the device comes with a completely new design and it is ultra thin, the design of the device has received a mix reception from Apple fans.

Marques Brownlee has been testing out the new Apple M1 iMac and has released a review video of the device, lets find out more details about it.

As we can see from the video the new M1 iMac has a new design with bright colors and white bezels, it also features a large chin at the bottom of the display like the previous iMac.

The design and colors of this new iMac have been inspired by the original iMac and it comes with similar performance to the new M1 Mac Mini and also the new MacBooks.

Pricing for the device starts a $1,299 and it will be available to buy later this month, Apple also have some more Macs coming later this year. We are looking forward to finding out more details about the larger iMac which should come with either a 27 inch or 30 inch display.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals