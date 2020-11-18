Here is another look at the new iPhone 12 Mini (Video)

The new iPhone 12 Mini launched last week, we previously saw a review video of the handset and now we get to have another look at the device.

The video below from Zollotech gives us another look at Apple’s smallest iPhone 12 handset and also some of its features.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As a reminder the handset comes with the Apple A14 Bionic processor and it features a 5.4 inch display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The device comes with a range of cameras which include a two rear 12 meagpixel cameras, one ultrawide and the other wide. The iPhone 12 Mini also features a front facing 12 megapixel TrueDepth camera.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals