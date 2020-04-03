Geeky Gadgets

Here is another look at the 2020 iPad Pro (Video)

2020 iPad Pro

Apple recently launched their new 2020 iPad Pro, we have already seen a number of videos of the new iPad and now we have another one.

The latest video is from 9 to 5 Mac and it gives us a look at the new iPad Pro and some of its features, the tablets has had a number of upgrades over the previous model.

The 202 iPad Pro comes in a choice of two sizes, 11 inches and 12.9 inches and it features an Apple A12Z mobile processor and 6GB of RAM.

The new iPad comes with a range of new cameras, on the rear of the tablet dual cameras and a LiDAR scanner, the two cameras include one 12 megapixel wide angle camera and a 10 megapixel ultra wide camera.

The design of this new iPad is almost identical to the previous model and the processor is only a minor upgrade. Pricing for the new iPad Pro starts at $799 for the 11 inch model and $999 for the 12.9 inch model.

Source & Image Credit 9 to 5 Mac

Apple, Apple iPad

