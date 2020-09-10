Here is another look at iOS 14 beta 8

Earlier today we saw a video of the new iOS 14 beta 8 software that Apple released to developers and public beta testers, they also released iPadOS 14 beta 8 at the same time.

In the video we got to see a number of the new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with this new update, now we have another video from iDeviceHelp.

As we can see from the video this new beta brings a range of changes over the previous beta of the software.

Apple are expected to release their iOS 14 software update some time next month along with the new iPhone 12, as soon as we get details on the release date, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: iDevicehelp

