Here is another look at iOS 14.5 beta 8 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 14.5 beta 8 to developers and public beta testers, we previously saw a video of the new beta and now we have another one.

The new video of iOS 14.5 beta 8 is from Brandon Butch and it gives us another look at this new beta and its range of features.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are a wide range of new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 14.5, Apple will also release iPadOS 14.5 at the same time.

The update adds some major new privacy features for apps which will let you know if you are bring tracked and also give you the option to turn this tracking off. There is also support for the new Xbox and PlayStation gaming controllers and more.

We are expecting the final version of the software to land some time this month, so the next beta release should be the Release Candidate. as soon as we get some details on when Apple will release the update, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals