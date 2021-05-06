Here is another look at iOS 14.5.1 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 14.5.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.5.1 for the iPad, these updates were recent.y not long after the release of the iOS 14.5 update.

This new update mainly fixes some security issues in Apple’s iOS related to WebKit and we have already seen a video of the software and now we have another one.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at the iOS 14.5.1 software update and explains what changes Apple have made to their software.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This update comes with a fix related to Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency features and it also comes with a range of security fixes for bugs in WebKit, it is recommended you install this update.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals