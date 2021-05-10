Around 96 percent of iPhone owners have app tracking turned off

Apple recently launched a new app tracking feature with iOS 14.5, it is turned off by default and it is allows you to stop apps from tracking you.

Companies like Facebook and others were less than happy about this new feature as it could affect their revenue, it would appear that the majority of people do not allow Facebook and others to track them.

According to a recent report by Flurry Analytics, 96 percent of iPhone users have this feature turned off, this means that these apps cannot track you and serve you targeted advertising.

In order for these apps to track you, you need to opt in, this is something that people have decided not to do, so this is why the rate is low at 4 percent.

The information supplied by Flurry is based on 2.5 million daily active users, so it should give an accurate picture of what iPhone owners are doing regards to tracking on their devices.

Source Flurry, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals