Here is another look at iOS 14.4 beta 2 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 14.4 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.4 beta 2 for the iPad, we already saw a video of the new beta earlier today and now we have another one.

The new video is from Brandon Butch and it gives us a look at some of the features in the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 14.4.

The second beta of iOS 14.4 has been made available to both developers and also members of Apple’s public beta testing program.

The software comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements and also some new features. We are expecting Apple to release this software update some time in February, as soon as we get some details on the release date, we will let you guys know.

Source Brandon Butch

