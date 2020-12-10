Here is another look at iOS 14.3 Release Candidate

Apple recently released iOS 14.3 Release Candidate to both developers and Public Beta Testers, the software is the final beta of iOS 14.3 and this is the version everyone should get soon.

We previously saw a video of the final version of iOS 14.3 and now we have another video from Brandon Butch which gives us a look at the software.

Apple are releasing their new Fitness+ next Monday the 14th of December, this software will need iOS 14.3 to work.

So we are expecting the iOS 14.3 software to either land some time this week or early on Monday before the new Apple Fitness Plus launches. As soon as we get some details on exactly when iOS 14.3 will land, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

