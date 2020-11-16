Here is another look at iOS 14.3 beta 1 (video)

Apple releases iOS 14.3 beta 1 and iPadOS 14.3 beta 1 software to developers last week, the software brings some new features to the iPhone and iPad.

We previously saw a video of this beta and now we have another video from Zollotech, which gives us a look at some more features that have been discovered.

There are a number of updates, new features and also big fixes in the first beta of iOS 14.3. As this is the first beta in the series it will probably be a while before the final version of the software is released to everyone.

We are expecting Apple to released their iOS 14.3 software update, some time in December, as soon as we get some details on its release date, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

