Here is another look at iOS 13.6 beta 2 (Video)

Last week Apple released their new iOS 13.6 beta 2 software for the iPhone and iPad, we previously got to see this new beta in action and now we have another video.

In the new videos we get to find out what changes Apple have made to the latest beta, it comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

We are expecting Apple to release another beta of iOS 13.6 some time this week, it will be a little while before the final version of the software is released.

We are expecting the final version of the software to be released for the iPhone and iPad some time in July, as soon as we get some details on a launch date, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

