Apple recently launched their new Apple Pro Display XDR along with their new Mac Pro, we previously got to have a look at this impressive display.

Now we have another video which gives us a good look at the design and also some of the features of this new high end display, this new video is from 9 to 5 Mac.



The Apple Pro Display XDR costs $6,000 and it features a 32 inch display with a 6K resolution, it certainly looks impressive from the video.

Source & Image Credit: 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals