Here are the best new features in macOS Big Sur

Apple’s new macOS Big Sur software is coming to the Mac later this year, we have already had a look at the OS and now we get to find out more details about its best features.

MacRumors have but together a great video showcasing the top new features coming to the Mac with this new update.

As we can see from the video there are some major changes coming to Apple’s range of Mac computers with the macOS Big Sur software update.

This includes the new design, some changes to the Control Center and Notification Center and also changes to Safari and more.

There is also some changes to message and also a new battery usage feature designed for Apple’s range of MacBooks.

As yet we do not have any details on when the new macOS Big Sur software update will land, it should be released around the same time as iOS 14 so probably September or October.

Source MacRumors

