Here is a look at some of the top iOS 14 new features

Apple’s iOS 14 software is currently in beta, the software will be released later this year along with the new iPhone 12 handsets. Apple will also release iPadOS 14 for the iPad at the same time.

We have already has a look at some of the new features coming to the iPhone and iPad in iOS 14 and now we have a great video from MacRumors which highlights the top features.

As we can see from the video there are lots of great new features coming in iOS 14, including quite a few UI changes and more.

As the software is still in beta we may see a number of changes before the final version is released, we are expecting Apple to release iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 some time in September or October along with the new iPhone 12 handsets, as soon as we get some details on a release date we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

