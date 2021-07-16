Hennessey pumps the new Ford Bronco to 400 horsepower

Easily one of the most popular vehicles that Ford has produced in a long time is the all-new Bronco. The folks over at tuning firm Hennessey have announced a new Velociraptor package for the Bronco that pushes the Ford SUV past 400 horsepower. Specifically, after tuning the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6, it produces 405 BHP and 503 pound-foot of torque.

The increase in power pushes the SUV to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. The work done on the engine re-calibrates its computer adding 75 horsepower and 88 pound-foot of torque. The off-road package also allows owners to individualize their Bronco with 35-inch off-road tires on 18-inch Hennessey wheels.

The vehicle also gets front and rear VelociRaptor bumpers, retractable sidesteps, and graphics. Buyers also get a three-year/36,000-mile warranty as part of the $80,000 price tag the vehicle will typically cost, including the base Bronco Badlands donor vehicle. Hennessey will build the vehicle on two or four-door versions with or without the soft top. It plans to build 200 units for 2021, and they can be purchased through authorized Ford dealers or directly through Hennessey.

