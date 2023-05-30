Helldivers 2 launching on PC and PS5

Later this year the new sequel Helldivers 2 will be launching on both PlayStation 5 and PC systems and is currently under development at Arrowhead Game Studios. No official release date has been confirmed as yet but you can expect the game to launch sometime during 2023 on both platforms.

The third-person action shooter pits players against massive enemy mobs. “Our vision for the next installment always needed to be bigger, better and more hellish! What you see in our first trailer will, we hope, excite you and blow your minds! Along with the trailer, we wanted to give you some details of what you can expect, so let’s get you prepped for the fight.”

Helldivers 2 release date to be confirmed

Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game, its mechanics and gameplay on PC and PS5 later this year.

“We don’t send our Helldivers planet side without proper back up, but it’s up to you to decide how and when to call it in. Not only will you have a host of superpowered primary weapons and customizable loadouts, you also have the ability to call on stratagems during play. It’s time to take out the alien trash! Join the Helldivers to fight for freedom across a hostile galaxy in third-person co-op shooter operations. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios. Coming soon to PlayStation 5 and PC.”

“Freedom. Peace. Managed Democracy. Your Super Earth-born rights. The key pillars of our civilization. These are under attack from deadly alien civilizations, conspiring to destroy the Super Earth and its values. You’ll step into the boots of an elite class of soldiers whose mission is to spread peace, liberty, and Managed Democracy using the biggest, baddest, and most explosive tools in the galaxy. Team up with up to four friends and wreak havoc on the alien scourge that threatens the safety of your home, Super Earth.”

Source : Sony



