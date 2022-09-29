Temperature controlled heated mug also look after your health

If like me sometimes your coffee your favorite brew goes cold as you sit at your desk or when using a mobile device or computer for work. You may be interested in a new solution in the form of a temperature controlled heated mug called ESERMUG. Complete with its own phone app and color display the heated mug not only keeps your favourite drink warm but also checks your heart rate, blood pressure diabetes, temperature and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $80 or £74 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“ESERMUG is a temperature-controlled, smart biometric mug that can keep your drink at your ideal temperature and can estimate your heart vitals anytime. ESERMUG not only estimates your heart vitals but also can let you know whether you are suspicious as a diabetic or not.If the mug can keep your drink at your ideal temperature from the first sip to the last sip and can estimate your heart vitals and diabetic possibility while drinking the beverage, then your life would be much easier. “

If the ESERMUG campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the ESERMUG temperature controlled mug project play the promotional video below.

“All you need to do is just pair the mug with the ESER app and set your ideal temperature for drinking. Just put your hands on the handle of the mug and the mug will estimate your heart vitals and display them on LCD and can notify whether you are suspicious as diabetic on the app. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the temperature controlled mug, jump over to the official ESERMUG crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



