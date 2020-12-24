ZeroRay washable heated jacket

If you are in the market for a heated jacket to keep you warm on the slopes, or while battling the elements. You may be interested in the ZeroRay heated jacket now available to back via Kickstarter with early bird pledges starting from $149. “Hate wearing so many layers to survive the freezing winter? Can’t strike the balance between taking off your bulky clothes for styling or keeping them for warmth? ZeroRay got you covered throughout all those occasions.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $149 or £116, offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the ZeroRay heated jacket Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. The ZeroRay heated jacket offers users for heat settings, which can easily be selected using the integrated button on the cuff of the jacket. Heat can be provided for up to 16 hours and the jacket is both washer and dryer safe. To learn more about the ZeroRay heated jacket project review the promotional video below.

With a single press, you will get the heat under control at 4 levels:

Low – white LED, 100.4 ± 37.4°F / 38 ± 3°C

Medium -green LED, 109.4 ± 37.4°F / 43 ± 3°C

Medium High -purple LED, 118.4 ± 37.4°F / 48 ± 3°C

High – red LED, 127.4 ± 37.4°F / 53 ± 3°C

“The ZeroRay is probably by now the best heated jacket to balance the style and function. Using the cutting-edge Carbon Nanotubes, when electricity is passed through the heating elements, they give off heat to reach max 127°F / 53°C within 1 to 5 seconds.”

“You might not want to have your jacket on full-heat all the time. It might be a cold day where you need a bit of heat or just for personal preference, you may switch among different levels of temperature to maintain comfort. Compare to the conventional Bluetooth control via mobile phone App, ZeroRay has a LED button on the left sleeve which lets you save the hassles pulling off the mobile.”

– Heat quickly in 1-5 seconds with the advanced iWarm carbon Nano heating technology

– Max 127°F; 3 carbon Nano heating elements generate heat on mid-back & waist and pass the warmth throughout your body

– Adjust 4 heating settings with a simple press of the LED button, up to 16 hours heat (4-10 hrs on high, 6-12 hrs on medium high, 8-14 hrs on medium, – 10-16 hrs on low); App-free operation

– Totally washer and dryer safe; endures 80 wash cycles

– Any mobile power bank compatible

– Reflective stripes for safety visibility at night

– 100% polyester

– 6-layer fabric, spray & wind resistant outer shell, lightweight, warm & breathable

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official ZeroRay heated jacket crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

