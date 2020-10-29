Stay warm this winter with Quanta Vici heated gloves and socks

With the winter months upon us in many countries, those looking to stay warm may be interested in a new range of heated gloves and socks called Quanta Vici. Designed to maintain your perfect temperature and equipped with long lasting batteries, the waterproof gloves and socks come with their own smartphone companion application, enabling you to easily adjust temperatures and check remaining battery life.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $119 or £92, offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Quanta Vici Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Quanta Vici project checkout the promotional video below.

“Our wearables feature our proprietary system of built-in sensors that measure the temperature inside the wearable, regulate heat, and maintain your exact, preferred temperature down to the degree. Our Integrated Smart Sense Apparel Control is capable of detecting component performance, such as heating and battery performance, and reporting technical issues, as well as acting on them. The devices can receive updates from our cloud through the app, so you can always stay up-to-date with our latest technology. Additionally, our electronics have been designed in such a way that prevents it from abusing the technology, even on purpose.”

“Our app is secure through military-level encryption and will be available for both Android and iOS. Both the socks and gloves are easily and conveniently charged via USB-C. To maximize the efficiency of the battery use and for your optimal comfort, Quanta Vici’s Smart Sense Apparel Control technology senses the inside temperature of the wearables to generate the exact amount of heat needed to maintain your desired temperature, down to the degree.”

On a single charge, Quanta Vici Smart Wearables can last up to 6.5 hours in cold conditions at the highest setting, or up to several days on the low heat setting. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official Quanta Vici crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

