Hearthstone Forged In The Barrens expansion now available to pre-order



Blizzard Entertainment has announced a new expansion for the Hearthstone free-to-play online digital collectible card game, releasing a new trailer for the Hearthstone Forged In The Barrens expansion. Hearthstone is a turn-based card game between two opponents, using constructed decks of 30 cards along with a selected hero with a unique power. Players use their limited mana crystals to play abilities or summon minions to attack the opponent, with the goal of destroying the opponent’s hero.

“Gather your gear and hold fast to your ambition, newcomer. This is the Barrens. The road before us winds through vast, sun-scorched lands, bringing danger and discovery beyond imagination’s grasp. Thorned dens of bristling quilboar, rampaging tribes of furious centaur, and treetop nests of soaring harpies separate the champions from the weak. The Barrens are the anvil upon which the Horde as we know it was founded: A literal crossroads where the tauren, trolls, and orcs came together for the first time.”

“A treacherous road lies ahead, but this set of 135 cards offers the tools to help you conquer these vast, sun-scorched lands. Complete with new Ranked Spells, Legendary Mercenaries, the Frenzy keyword, Caravans, and more, this expansion brings danger and discovery beyond your imagination’s grasp. Heroes are made here. Perhaps you, too, shall be Forged in the Barrens.”

For more information jump over to the official Blizzard Blog by following the link below for all the currently available information on the new Hearthstone expansion which is now available to preorder.

Source : Blizzard : Pre Order

