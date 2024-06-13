Olive Air AI ANC Bluetooth wireless earbuds and hearing aid combined

If you would like the ability to seamlessly switch your headphones between crystal-clear conversations and immersive music experiences, all while safeguarding your hearing health. You might be interested in Olive Air a set of wireless earbuds that combines the best of both worlds: an advanced AI hearing aid and ANC Bluetooth headphones, offering you a prescription-free, affordable solution for superior sound management. Olive Air has been specifically designed to enhance your auditory experience, making it easier to navigate through different sound environments with ease and comfort.

Early bird discounts are now available for the creative project from roughly $229 or £179 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the suggested retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Olive Air Key Takeaways : Seamless transition between conversations and music

Advanced AI hearing aid and ANC Bluetooth earbuds

Prescription-free and affordable

Customizable sound settings

Real-time noise monitoring

Long-lasting battery life

FDA Class II OTC hearing aid

Compact and stylish design

Care Mode for relaxation

Hands-free functionality

Say goodbye to unwanted background noise. Olive Air utilizes built-in microphones to create anti-noise, providing you with a quieter, more focused environment. Whether you’re in a bustling café or a noisy office, ANC ensures that you hear only what you want to hear. Imagine sitting in a crowded coffee shop, trying to focus on a conversation or your favorite podcast. With Olive Air’s Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the distracting background chatter fades away, allowing you to concentrate on what truly matters. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who frequently find themselves in noisy environments, offering a sanctuary of calm amidst the chaos.

Experience the future of hearing technology with AI-enhanced hearing capabilities. Olive Air offers AI hearing presets and adaptive hearing that improves over time with machine learning. This means your device gets smarter and more attuned to your hearing needs the more you use it. Picture yourself in a meeting where multiple people are speaking. Olive Air’s AI-enhanced hearing can distinguish between voices, making it easier for you to follow the conversation. Over time, the device learns your preferences and adjusts accordingly, providing a personalized hearing experience that evolves with you.

Why settle for one-size-fits-all when you can have a personalized sound experience? Olive Air allows you to fine-tune volume and EQ settings, ensuring that every note and conversation is tailored to your preferences. Whether you prefer a bass-heavy sound for your music or a clearer treble for conversations, Olive Air gives you the flexibility to adjust the settings to your liking. This level of customization ensures that you get the most out of your auditory experience, making every sound more enjoyable and easier to understand.

If the Olive Air campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Olive Air AI wireless earbuds and hearing aid project look at the promotional video below.

Your hearing health is paramount. Olive Air tracks noise exposure and your listening habits in real-time, providing you with insights to safeguard your hearing. This proactive approach helps you make informed decisions about your auditory environment. For instance, if you spend a lot of time in loud environments, Olive Air can alert you when your noise exposure reaches potentially harmful levels. This feature empowers you to take control of your hearing health, preventing long-term damage and ensuring that you can enjoy clear hearing for years to come.

Never worry about running out of power. With up to 18 hours of use, Olive Air ensures that you stay connected and protected throughout your day. Whether you’re attending back-to-back meetings, going for a long hike, or simply enjoying a day out, Olive Air’s long-lasting battery life has got you covered. You can go about your day with confidence, knowing that your device will keep up with your busy lifestyle without needing frequent recharges.

Rest easy knowing that Olive Air meets regulatory standards for over-the-counter hearing aids. This FDA Class II designation ensures that you’re using a device that is both safe and effective. The FDA approval provides an added layer of assurance, giving you peace of mind that Olive Air is a reliable and trustworthy choice for your hearing needs. This regulatory compliance underscores the device’s quality and effectiveness, making it a smart investment in your auditory health.

Olive Air boasts a smaller surface area compared to previous models, making it a sleek and discreet addition to your daily life. Its compact design ensures comfort and ease of use, without compromising on functionality. The stylish design means you can wear Olive Air with confidence, knowing that it blends seamlessly with your personal style. Whether you’re at work, at the gym, or out with friends, Olive Air’s discreet appearance ensures that you can enjoy its benefits without drawing unnecessary attention.

Need a moment of tranquility? Olive Air’s Care Mode features ambient soundscapes designed for relaxation and meditation, helping you unwind and de-stress. Imagine coming home after a long day and needing a few moments to relax. With Care Mode, you can immerse yourself in soothing sounds that help you relax and recharge. This feature is perfect for those who need a quick escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life, offering a moment of peace and calm whenever you need it.

Stay connected effortlessly. Olive Air supports clear conversations, music, media, and calls, all hands-free. This multifunctional device ensures that you never miss a beat, whether you’re at work or play. Imagine being able to take a call, listen to your favorite playlist, and follow a podcast, all without having to switch devices. Olive Air’s hands-free functionality makes it easy to stay connected and engaged, no matter what you’re doing.

Revolutionize your hearing experience with Olive Air, the advanced AI hearing aid and ANC Bluetooth earbuds that offer unparalleled sound quality and hearing protection. This innovative device is designed to enhance your auditory experience, providing you with the tools you need to navigate different sound environments with ease and comfort. Whether you’re looking for a way to improve your hearing, enjoy your favorite music, or simply find a moment of peace, Olive Air has you covered.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the AI wireless earbuds and hearing aid, jump over to the official Olive Air crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



