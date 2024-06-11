HealthyPi Move health monitoring watch and open-source biometric wearable

HealthyPi Move is an innovative open-source biometric monitor designed in a watch form factor. This device supports continuous or intermittent monitoring of vital biometric signals such as ECG, heart rate, HRV, PPG, SpO₂, blood-pressure trends, and respiration. It is crafted to serve both everyday health tracking and advanced research applications, making it a versatile tool for personal wellness and scientific exploration.

Open-Source Biometric Monitoring

The HealthyPi Move is built on the principles of open hardware and open-source software, ensuring clinical-grade precision and ease of use. This device operates independently without relying on cloud services or paid subscriptions, giving users complete control over their health data. The open-source nature of HealthyPi Move allows users to integrate health tracking into their projects and personal wellness routines, fostering innovation and customization.

Data Ownership and Privacy

In an era where health data is highly valued and often traded, HealthyPi Move stands out by ensuring users own their data. Unlike many proprietary systems that lock data within their platforms, HealthyPi Move does not collect or sell user data. Users can choose to share their data with healthcare providers or research studies, or use the open-source platform to conduct their own research.

Sensors and Biometric Signals

HealthyPi Move is equipped with a variety of sensors to monitor a wide range of biometric signals:

Electrocardiogram (ECG): Single-lead ECG with real-time data visualization and heart-rate, HRV, and respiration rate calculation.

Photoplethysmogram (PPG): Dual-location PPG sensors for heart rate, SpO₂, and blood-pressure trend monitoring.

Galvanic Skin Response (EDA/GSR): Measures skin conductance to monitor stress levels and emotional response.

Measures skin conductance to monitor stress levels and emotional response. Body Temperature Sensor: Monitors body temperature with a sensing pad on the back of the device.

Monitors body temperature with a sensing pad on the back of the device. Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU): 6-axis accelerometer and gyroscope for activity level and sleep pattern monitoring.

Onboard Computing and Interfaces

HealthyPi Move is powered by the Nordic nRF5340 dual-core SoC, featuring a Cortex-M33 application processor and a Cortex-M33 network processor. The device includes 1 MB of on-chip flash and 512 KB of RAM, along with 128 MB of external flash for data storage. It supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.2 and USB Type-C for data transfer, charging, and programming.

Software Updates and Programming

The device can be updated over the air (OTA) using the BLE interface or through the USB interface from a computer. Users can also program the nRF5340 directly using an nRF DK or J-Link programmer, making it a flexible platform for developers.

Pricing and Availability

HealthyPi Move is available for purchase on the Crowd Supply website and is priced at $249 providing advanced health monitoring accessible to a wide audience. Replacement parts, such as displays and sensors, are also available for purchase, ensuring the device remains maintainable and upgradable.

HealthyPi Move is a groundbreaking device that combines open-source technology with advanced biometric monitoring. It offers a comprehensive solution for personal health tracking and research applications, all while ensuring data privacy and user control. For those interested in exploring further, areas such as wearable technology, health data analytics, and open-source hardware development may also be of interest.



