MChaos wearable power bank with retractable charging cable

If you are searching for a more convenient power bank to help charge your mobile phone on a daily basis. The MChaos is unique wearable power bank with retractable charging cable stands out as a unique and innovative product. This device is the first of its kind, combining the convenience of a wearable everyday carry (EDC) power bank with the functionality of a retractable charging cable. This combination aims to provide a seamless charging solution for users on the go, making it an essential tool for the modern, tech-savvy individual.

The MChaos power bank is designed with convenience in mind. It features a hook for easy attachment to a bag or body via a lanyard, allowing for hands-free phone charging. This feature is particularly useful for those who are constantly on the move and need a quick and easy way to recharge their devices. The power bank also has a smart type-C port for both output and input charging, with a maximum capacity of 20W. This means that it can charge devices quickly and efficiently, even when the user is on the go.

Early adopter pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $49 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of the MChaos power bank is its compatibility with the newly released iPhone 15. The power bank matches the iPhone 15 in color and design, and it also includes a built-in retractable Type-C cable for direct charging at a max speed of 20W. This compatibility makes the MChaos power bank a perfect accessory for iPhone 15 users.

Despite its powerful features, the MChaos power bank is lightweight and compact, weighing only 6 oz. This makes it easy to carry around, whether in a bag or attached to a lanyard. The compact design does not compromise on power, however, as the power bank can charge an iPhone 15 to 50% in just 30 minutes. This is faster than typical power banks, making the MChaos power bank a superior choice for those in need of a quick charge.

The MChaos power bank is not just a functional device, but also a fashionable one. It features a carabiner and lanyard for easy attachment to a backpack or body, making it a stylish accessory that can complement any outfit. The retractable cable measures 0.7 meters, providing flexibility and reach for on-the-go charging. The cable easily stows away with a gentle tug, preventing tangling and ensuring that the cable is always ready for use.

If the MChaos campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the MChaos wearable power bank with retractable cable project check out the promotional video below.

The retractable cable of the MChaos power bank is designed for durability. Lab data analysis shows that the cable has a lifespan of approximately 5000 retractions. This means that the cable can withstand regular use without breaking or wearing out. When fully retracted, the Type-C port magnetically attaches to the power bank to avoid a loose end, further enhancing the convenience of the device.

Interestingly, the retractable cable also serves a dual purpose. In addition to charging other devices, the cable can also be used to charge the MChaos power bank itself. This feature adds to the versatility of the device, making it a truly all-in-one charging solution.

The MChaos wearable power bank with retractable charging cable is a unique and innovative device that combines convenience, functionality, and style. Whether you’re an iPhone 15 user or simply someone in need of a reliable and efficient charging solution, the MChaos power bank is a worthy consideration. Its lightweight and compact design, combined with its powerful charging capabilities and fashionable appearance, make it a standout product in the world of wearable technology.

