Adaptev head lamp torch with 360° light from $49

The Adaptev Headlamp, a new adaptive head lamp torch,. This innovative light, inspired by Porsche’s adaptive lighting technology, is designed to provide hands-free illumination that adjusts to the user’s movements, eliminating the need for manual adjustments. This feature aims to improve visibility and confidence during outdoor activities, making it a game-changer for outdoor enthusiasts such as hikers, hunters, fishers, campers, runners, cyclists, and adventurers.

Unlike traditional headlamps, the Adaptev Headlamp adjusts its light output based on the wearer’s head movements. This dynamic light output adjustment is made possible by the patent-pending gyroscope technology embedded in the headlamp. The advanced gyroscope sensors adjust the light direction based on the wearer’s head movements, ensuring that the light always shines where it’s needed most. This feature is particularly useful in situations where the wearer needs to quickly switch focus between different areas, such as when navigating uneven terrain or spotting wildlife.

Introductory early bird pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $49 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail amount, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing the Adaptev Headlamp! With Porsche-inspired adaptive tech, experience hands-free illumination that adapts to your every move. Embrace a new era of outdoor lighting where manual adjustments are a thing of the past. We’re passionate about redefining outdoor lighting, and your support on Kickstarter will help us bring this innovation to life. Our team, led by pioneers in lighting tech, is committed to creating a durable, stylish, and reliable product that empowers you in every adventure. “

The Adaptev Headlamp offers seven distinct lighting modes, catering to a variety of outdoor scenarios. One of these modes is the Adaptive mode, which automatically adjusts the light direction based on the wearer’s head movements. This mode is ideal for activities that require constant changes in focus, such as trail running or mountain biking.

The construction of the Adaptev Headlamp speaks volumes about its quality. The headlamp is made from premium materials, including skin-safe silicone for the headband and durable ABS plastic for the housing. These materials not only ensure the product’s longevity but also contribute to its comfort and usability. The headband, made from skin-safe silicone, is designed to be comfortable for long periods of wear, while the durable ABS plastic housing protects the internal components from damage.

The Adaptev Headlamp is designed to withstand various outdoor conditions, boasting an IP67 waterproof and shockproof rating. This means that the headlamp can be submerged in water up to one meter deep for up to 30 minutes without damage, and it can withstand drops from a height of up to one meter. This makes the headlamp a reliable companion for outdoor adventures, regardless of the weather or terrain.

If the Adaptev campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Adaptev head lamp torch with 360° light project study the promotional video below.

Despite its robust construction and advanced features, the Adaptev Headlamp is lightweight, weighing only 96 grams. This minimizes strain on the wearer, making it comfortable for long periods of use. This lightweight design, combined with the adaptive lighting technology, makes the Adaptev Headlamp a versatile tool for a wide range of outdoor activities.

The Adaptev Headlamp is USB-C rechargeable, offering up to 14+ hours of runtime on the low setting. This long battery life ensures that the headlamp can last through extended outdoor activities without the need for frequent recharging. The USB-C charging port also makes it easy to recharge the headlamp using a power bank or car charger, adding to its convenience and usability.

The Adaptev Headlamp is a revolutionary product that brings adaptive lighting technology to the world of outdoor gear. Its dynamic light output adjustment, patent-pending gyroscope technology, seven distinct lighting modes, premium construction, IP67 waterproof and shockproof rating, lightweight design, and long battery life make it a standout product in the outdoor gear market. Adaptev is currently seeking support on Kickstarter to bring this innovative product to market, promising to transform the outdoor experience for enthusiasts everywhere.

