How to check logged in devices on facebook

Want to check which devices are logged in on Facebook? The integrity of your Facebook account can be preserved by being aware of and taking certain measures, and one such important measure is to routinely examine the devices that have active sessions on your Facebook account.

The process of checking which devices are logged into your Facebook account grants you the power to recognize whether there might be any devices that seem unfamiliar, or any devices for which you have not explicitly granted permission to utilize your account details. Such a check could be essential in preempting any unauthorized access or malicious activities linked to your Facebook account.

The subsequent guide, specifically designed and tailored for this purpose, will illustrate how to identify the devices that are logged into your Facebook account. This guide applies to both the mobile and desktop versions of the platform, instructing you on how to navigate through the settings on your mobile device, as well as your desktop web browser.

By adhering to the detailed steps and tips provided below, you will be able to determine if there are any unrecognized devices that have gained access to your account. This not only ensures the integrity and security of your Facebook account but also helps in fostering good digital hygiene habits to safeguard your overall online presence.

How to check logged in devices on mobile devices

Open the Facebook app on your mobile device. Log in to your Facebook account if you haven’t already. Tap the menu icon (three horizontal lines) at the bottom or top of your device. Scroll down and tap Settings & Privacy, then select Settings. Scroll down to the Password and account information. Under the Where You’re Logged In section, you’ll see a list of devices and locations where your account is logged in. Review the list for any unfamiliar devices or locations. If you find any, tap the three dots next to the device/location and select Secure Account or Log Out. Follow the prompts to secure your account, such as changing your password or enabling two-factor authentication.

How to check logged in devices on desktop

Open a web browser and go to www.facebook.com. Log in to your Facebook account using your email or phone number and password. Click the Account button at the top right, this has your profile picture on it. From the drop-down menu, select Settings & Privacy. In the new menu, click on Settings. In the left-hand menu, select Security and Login. Scroll down to the Where You’re Logged In section, you will now see a list of devices and locations where your Facebook account is currently logged in. Check the list for any unfamiliar devices or locations. If you find any, click the three dots to the right of the device/location and select Not You? or Log Out. Follow the prompts to secure your account, such as changing your password or enabling two-factor authentication. If you change your password you will need to log in again on any of the devices you want to use with Facebook.

If you want to keep an eye on which devices are logged into your Facebook account then you should do this on a regular basis. I normally check this once a month, just to make sure that all of the devices that are using my Facebook account are ones that I have authorized. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can identify and address any suspicious activity on your account.

It is also with considering enabling two-factor authentication and using a strong, unique password for your Facebook account to enhance your security further and make sure that your account is protected.

You can find out more details about how to keep your account secure over at Facebook. We hope that you find this guide helpful if you have any comments questions or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Pexels



